LG Chem said Monday it will double its electronic materials business to 2 trillion won ($1.3 billion) by 2030, accelerating a portfolio shift toward high-value advanced materials.

The move comes as demand surges for materials tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure and electric vehicles. LG Chem has identified semiconductors, electronic materials and next-generation displays as its core growth areas.

To strengthen competitiveness, the company has set up a dedicated advanced R&D unit under its Advanced Materials Research Center, bringing together hundreds of researchers to focus on precision material design and process technologies.

LG Chem is also expanding into semiconductor packaging materials for AI and non-memory applications, building on its expertise in copper clad laminate and die attach film, as well as its newly developed photo imageable dielectric.

The company said it is working with global semiconductor players to meet rising demand for high-performance materials used in AI and high-performance computing.

In automotive electronics, LG Chem is scaling up its presence in high-value materials for components such as motors, power semiconductors, sensors and thermal adhesives for energy storage systems.

It is also targeting leadership in next-generation display materials by leveraging its proprietary design capabilities and patent portfolio.

“LG Chem has rapidly transformed its portfolio from petrochemicals to advanced materials,” CEO Kim Dong-choon said. “We will focus our capabilities on future materials to become a technology-driven, high-value advanced materials company.”