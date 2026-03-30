LG Innotek said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership with Applied Intuition, a global player in physical AI and autonomous driving software, to jointly advance next-generation mobility and robotics technologies.

Under the agreement, LG Innotek will integrate its camera-based sensing modules into Applied Intuition’s autonomous driving reference vehicles, which will be deployed across the United States, Europe and Japan. The large-scale, multiregion testing is expected to generate extensive performance data, enabling LG Innotek to refine its sensing systems under diverse real-world conditions.

Applied Intuition will incorporate LG Innotek’s sensing modules into its simulation environment, while LG Innotek will embed its proprietary virtual sensor technology into Applied Intuition’s software platform. The virtual sensors replicate real-world hardware in digital environments, allowing companies to validate autonomous driving systems under realistic conditions without relying solely on on-road testing.

The collaboration is designed to streamline development by combining sensors and autonomy software, reducing validation time and accelerating commercialization.

“Using virtual sensors in the development phase increases the likelihood of our components being adopted in mass production,” an LG Innotek official said.

The two companies plan to expand the partnership beyond automotive applications into drones and robotics, targeting broader opportunities in the fast-emerging physical AI market.

“By working with LG Innotek, we’re making it easier to move autonomy systems from development into production,” said Qasar Younis.

LG Innotek President Moon Hyuk-soo said the partnership will help the company “achieve global top-tier status in mobility and robotics sensing solutions” as the physical AI era accelerates.