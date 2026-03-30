The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Monday it will open Seoul Semiconductor High School in March 2027 as part of its "meister" high school system, as South Korea steps up efforts to train talent for its key chip industry.

The school will be established on the former Hwigyeong Technical High School campus in Dongdaemun-gu and restructured to focus on semiconductor production, with existing departments reorganized into two tracks: equipment and manufacturing. The campus was renamed in 2024 as part of preparations for the transition.

Each track will operate two classes with 18 students per class, the office said, in a move aimed at providing more intensive, hands-on training aligned with industry demand.

The campus will be equipped with facilities such as extended reality-based semiconductor process training labs and smart factory practice rooms, allowing students to train in environments that simulate real production settings. Dormitory facilities are also being built to accommodate students from across the country.

The education office said the school will collaborate with Seoul National University’s semiconductor research center, the University of Seoul, and local companies, while also securing specialized faculty and expanding training programs to strengthen teaching expertise.

The initiative is part of South Korea’s broader push to build a steady pipeline of skilled workers in strategic industries. Meister schools are specialized vocational high schools designed to train highly skilled technical workers, spanning sectors such as semiconductors, automotive, shipbuilding, energy, biotechnology and software. As of 2025, the country has 57 such schools nationwide, including four in Seoul.

The Education Ministry has provided 5 billion won ($3.3 million) to support facility upgrades and curriculum development.

The ministry conducts final inspections of schools designated for meister high school status in July and August, about half a year before their scheduled opening.

An Education Ministry official confirmed to The Korea Herald that the Seoul Semiconductor High School is on course to open in March 2027, adding that the ministry held a preliminary evaluation this month and found conditions to have improved compared to last year.