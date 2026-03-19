The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Thursday that it will sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday with the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to introduce Germany’s dual-track vocational training model to vocational high schools in Seoul and foster talent in the mobility sector.

Under the agreement, the Seoul education office will introduce Germany’s “Ausbildung” system, a 36-month program combining company-based practical training with college-level classroom instruction.

Students selected for the program will sign employment contracts with automotive firms and work as regular employees for two years while receiving hands-on training from certified instructors.

They will also complete 12 months of coursework at partner colleges, which will operate dedicated Ausbildung classes within automotive engineering-related departments.

Upon completing the program, students will receive certificates from the KGCCI and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a brand-specific technician certification and a bachelor’s degree.

KGCCI said it has independently operated the program in Korea since 2017, producing more than 270 graduates in partnership with four local colleges: Ajou Motor College, Yeoju Institute of Technology, Doowon University of Technology and Yeungnam University College.

German carmakers including BMW Group, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Porsche are among the partner companies providing technical training.

Friday’s agreement will expand eligibility for the program to students enrolled in automotive-related courses at vocational high schools across Seoul, recruiting a total of 110 students across four job categories: general maintenance, body repair, automotive painting and service advising.

The Seoul education office said it is the first regional education authority in South Korea to introduce the program citywide.

The office will host a career fair on April 1 to provide vocational high school students with information on trainee recruitment for the Ausbildung program.