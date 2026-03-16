Local governments push to attract foreign vocational students to counter population decline; Justice Ministry warns of illegal brokers, children’s rights violations

Visa denials have blocked 167 international students under 19 from attending vocational schools in South Korea for the 2026 academic year, prompting calls for closer coordination among government agencies, a National Assembly report said Monday.

The report from the National Assembly Research Service said 100 students were denied visas in South Jeolla Province, followed by 33 in North Gyeongsang Province and 17 each in North Jeolla and South Chungcheong provinces, after being admitted to vocational schools.

The issue of visa denials surfaced in February when the South Jeolla Provincial Office of Education expressed regret after all 45 international students set to attend a local vocational school were denied entry ahead of the March semester.

The Ministry of Justice said Feb. 26 that it had decided to stop issuing visas to international students under 19 for employment-linked residency programs.

Monday’s report marks the first time a government institution has compiled nationwide visa denials affecting vocational school students.

Push to attract international vocational students

According to the research body, local governments have sought to attract more international students to vocational schools to counter population decline and the erosion of local communities.

It noted that five regions with high scores on the local extinction risk index — an indicator measuring the likelihood that a region will lose its population base — host all such students.

The number of international students admitted to vocational schools rose sharply from 45 in 2024, when the first batch of students was recruited, to 227 in 2026, though only 60 of those admitted this year received stay permits.

The number of institutions accepting international vocational students also increased from eight in 2025 to 24 in 2026.

“The hosting of international vocational students is an essential initiative to respond to declining student populations, regional extinction and low birth rates,” the research institute said.

However, it noted a lack of coordination between local education authorities and the Justice Ministry.

Why the Justice Ministry denied entry

The Justice Ministry said it stopped issuing visas to vocational students under 19 following criticism from children's rights advocates.

Officials warned that misleading recruitment pitches had allowed illegal brokers to intervene in student admissions.

The ministry also raised concerns that such programs could expose minors to risks including coercion, deception, forced labor and family separation, potentially violating international child and labor rights conventions.

The National Assembly research body acknowledged the Justice Ministry’s concerns but noted that other issues — including students’ limited Korean-language proficiency, insufficient systems for student welfare and safety, and the lack of post-graduation visa options — have also contributed to the government’s reluctance to issue visas.

Policy recommendations

The research institute warned that continued visa denials for students already admitted to Korean schools could undermine Korea’s credibility in the international community.

It called for expanded Korean-language education to help foreign students integrate more smoothly and suggested easing certain graduation and credit requirements under the high school credit system in coordination with the Education Ministry.

The report urged local education offices to establish stronger systems to support student welfare and safety. It also said the government should consider visa reforms that allow international students graduating from vocational high schools to remain in Korea legally.

The report added that any future visa issuance for vocational international students should include safeguards ensuring child rights and safety in line with international standards.

It also noted that relevant authorities, including the Education Ministry, Justice Ministry and local education offices, need to coordinate more closely when deciding whether to expand or scale back the program.