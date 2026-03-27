Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Friday that it is offering remaining units at its Hillstate Seonam Lake Park in Ulsan on a first-come, first-served basis, with the total down payment set at 5 percent, as it moves to attract buyers.

Hillstate Seonam Lake Park is located in the Yaeum-dong area of ​​Nam-gu, Ulsan, comprising two complexes with 631 apartment units and 122 officetel units, rising up to 44 stories with six basement levels.

The development is expected to benefit from improved accessibility with the planned opening of Urban Tram Line No. 2, while the surrounding area is set to develop into a branded residential cluster.

The complex offers immediate access to Seonam Lake Park and is walking distance to Yaeum Elementary School, making it highly preferable for buyers who prioritize both school districts and living environments, the company said.

A low commute time is also an advantage. The site offers proximity to major industrial complexes including the SK and S-Oil Onsan Petrochemical Complex, as well as Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mipo Shipbuilding and Hyundai Motor Co. via Ulsan Bridge.

Floor plans apply a four-bay slab layout, comparable to a multiunit apartment, providing a floor area equivalent to the level of a standard apartment. A notable distinction is the application of “H Silent Home System I,” Hyundai E&C’s interfloor noise reduction technology, the company explained.

The initial deposit is set at 5 million won ($3,300), lowering upfront financial burdens.

The model home is located in Dal-dong, ​​Nam-gu, Ulsan, with move-in scheduled for February 2028.