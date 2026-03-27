Hyundai Rotem said Friday it has unveiled a Middle East-focused version of its K2 battle tank, dubbed K2ME, which is currently under development.

The company held a rollout ceremony Thursday at its Changwon plant in South Gyeongsang Province, where it showcased the actual platform of the tank.

“The support from the government and the National Assembly revitalized the domestic defense industry,” said Lee Yong-bae, CEO of Hyundai Rotem. “We will continue developing future technologies in line with the global technological dominance.”

Representatives from the National Assembly and local governments attended the event, along with officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Agency for Defense Development, the company said. Military attaches from key Middle Eastern countries were also present, alongside industry partners and company employees.

The K2ME is part of a modification and development project led by DAPA and the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement, initiated in 2024.

Hyundai Rotem said it plans to increase localization rate of K2 tank components beyond the current level of about 90 percent, as the use of some foreign-made parts has previously limited exports to certain regions, including the Middle East.

Five newly developed core components for the K2ME were displayed at the event, including a cooling housing, power pack radiator, auxiliary turret cooling system, hydraulic oil cooling device and a flexible material fuel tank.

The domestically produced power pack features an upgraded radiator and cooling housing, while the enhanced hydraulic fluid cooling system plays a key role in the smooth driving and precise attitude control, the company said. Together, these systems ensure stable mission performance even in extreme heat conditions.