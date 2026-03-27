Spring sets the stage for an easy weekend escape, and just 40 minutes from Seoul, a coastal park offers fresh sea air and a welcome pause from the city. Meanwhile, cold dishes typically enjoyed in the summer are making an early return, such as Pyongyang naengmyeon — chilled buckwheat noodles in a delicate, understated broth.

West Sea breeze, 40 minutes from Seoul

The ocean is closer to Seoul than most people realize. A 40-minute drive south from the city center drops you at Baegot Hanul Park, a 5-kilometer coastal stretch that hugs the West Sea with the kind of wide-open horizon the concrete jungle rarely offers.

The paved bayfront path draws joggers and cyclists looking for an alternative to Seoul's congested riverside tracks — salt air and unobstructed water views instead of crowds and overpass shadows. Glance one way and the sea sprawls out to the horizon; turn around, and a wall of apartment towers rises behind you.

Benches, picnic spots and a photogenic "Stairway to Heaven" installation dot the route, while sunset chasers stake out prime positions along the railing as the sky goes amber over the Yellow Sea.

Come summer, a section of the park transforms into a seawater pool lined with palm-tree canopies — a beach-club touch that pulls crowds from July through August.

Open 24 hours. Admission is free.

Baegot Hanul Park

61 Haesongsimni-ro, Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do

Neung Ra Do, go-to for Pyongyang naengmyeon

Pyongyang naengmyeon, cold buckwheat noodles in chilled broth, is a dish best appreciated by those who understand its subtle charm. Known for its mild, delicate broth, the dish has built a devoted following — so much so that social media is now filled with curated lists of top Pyongyang naengmyeon spots recommended by enthusiasts.

Among them, Neung Ra Do is almost always mentioned.

The restaurant’s main branch is located in Pangyo, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, with additional locations in Gangnam, Mapo and Gwanghwamun, making it easily accessible across Seoul and the surrounding area.

What sets Neung Ra Do apart is its use of 100 percent buckwheat noodles, paired with a clear, flavorful broth that highlights the natural taste of the beef stock. The noodles have the characteristic soft, slightly brittle texture of buckwheat, breaking cleanly with each bite. Compared to other Pyongyang naengmyeon establishments, the broth here is slightly more seasoned, making it approachable even for first-timers.

Prices are on the higher side, with naengmyeon, bibimmyeon (spicy mixed noodles) and onmyeon (warm noodle soup) all priced at 16,000 won. However, when ordered alongside main dishes such as bulgogi or eobokjaengban (assorted beef platter in broth), the noodles are offered at a discounted price of 12,000 won as a finishing dish.

Bulgogi is priced at 36,000 won per serving and requires a minimum order of two portions. Eobokjaengban costs 80,000 won for a medium and 110,000 won for a large.

Neung Ra Do (Pangyo main branch)

12, Sanun-ro 32beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province