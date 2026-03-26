Korean Air said Thursday it is stepping up development of next-generation, artificial intelligence-enabled high-speed target uncrewed aerial vehicles, after completing a key system requirements review.

The review, held Wednesday at the Daejeon Convention Center, was attended by officials from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Navy, the Air Force and the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement.

The milestone comes four months after Korean Air secured a project from DAPA to replace foreign-made target drones with domestically developed systems.

The high-speed target UAV under development is designed to reach Mach 0.6 — about 735 kilometers per hour — the fastest level for such a system in Korea.

Given the technical complexity of high-speed flight control, the company plans to leverage its expertise in uncrewed aerial systems to complete a prototype rollout and conduct a maiden flight by next year.

Korean Air aims to integrate advanced AI to enable swarm control and greater mission autonomy, enhancing operational effectiveness in training and combat scenarios.

The UAV will also adopt a modular, open-architecture design, allowing mission-specific sensors and equipment to be installed and operated flexibly, improving both cost efficiency and adaptability.

The company targets deployment-ready systems by 2028, positioning the program as a foundation for the military’s broader push into crewed-uncrewed teaming and small collaborative drone operations.

“The combination of high-speed uncrewed aircraft design and AI technology is critical for K-defense to secure a competitive edge in the global market,” a Korean Air official said.

The company added it aims to localize high-speed target UAV systems ahead of schedule to strengthen South Korea’s defense capabilities.