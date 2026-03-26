Jipyeong Brewery said Thursday it would launch two flavored makgeollis in North America — Jipyeong Matcha and Jipyeong Lychee — ahead of their Korean release, as it pushes to globalize the Korean rice wine.

As Korean food gains global traction, traditional alcoholic beverages are drawing increased attention. Makgeolli, known for its smooth texture and relatively low alcohol content, is gaining popularity overseas as a versatile, food-friendly drink.

To tap into global flavor trends, Jipyeong Brewery has introduced matcha and lychee variants — widely familiar ingredients in international beverage markets — to make makgeolli more accessible to global consumers.

“Jipyeong Matcha” blends Boseong-grown matcha with makgeolli’s natural sweetness, delivering a balanced, slightly bitter profile with a smooth, silky finish.

“Jipyeong Lychee” highlights the fruit’s fresh, sweet and subtly floral notes, offering a lighter, more refreshing taste.

Both products contain 5.6 percent alcohol, aligning with growing demand for lighter drinks, and are positioned as easy-to-enjoy options or cocktail bases.

The brewery has also extended shelf life to one year, leveraging its fermentation expertise to maintain flavor and texture during long-distance distribution — a key factor for overseas expansion.

Jipyeong Brewery said it would support the launch with pairing content and sampling events to boost global awareness.

“Through these flavored makgeollis, we hope more consumers around the world will become familiar with Korean alcohol,” a company official said.