Trump says Tehran leaders want deal

US President Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting ‌the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a US proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said while there had been no dialogue or negotiation with the US, various messages had been exchanged through intermediaries.

"Messages being conveyed through our friendly countries and us responding by stating our positions or issuing the necessary warnings is ‌not called negotiation or dialogue," Araqchi said in a state television interview Wednesday. "It is simply an exchange of messages through our friends."

Trump, speaking later Wednesday at an event in Washington, said Iranian leaders "are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they will be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."

Trump has not identified who the ⁠US is negotiating with in Iran, with many high-ranking officials among the thousands of people that killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran launched strikes against Israel, US bases and Gulf states.

Iran's supreme commander Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the conflict by an Israeli strike and was replaced by his son Mojtaba, ⁠who has been wounded in strikes and not been seen in any photograph or video clip since his appointment.

Impacts of conflict spread far and wide

The fallout from the conflict, which has caused the worst energy shock in history, has spread far beyond the region.

With the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied ​natural gas, effectively closed, fuel shortages are occurring around the globe and businesses from airlines to supermarkets and used car dealers are grappling with challenges including rising costs, ‌weakening demand and disrupted supply chains. Some governments are weighing support measures last used during the COVID pandemic.

Farmers are struggling to source diesel for their tractors and tens of millions more people will ‌face acute hunger if the war continues ‌into June, the World Food Program estimates.

A 15-point US proposal to end the conflict, sent through Pakistan to Iran, calls for removing Iran's stocks ‌of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile programme and cutting off funding for regional ​allies, according to three Israeli cabinet sources familiar with the plan.

The White House declined to disclose specifics of its proposal and threatened to escalate its strikes.

"If they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily, and ⁠will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

A senior Israeli defense official said Israel was skeptical Iran would agree to the terms, and that Israel was concerned US negotiators might make concessions. Israel also wants any agreement to preserve its option to conduct pre-emptive strikes, a second source said.

Additionally, Iran has told intermediaries that Lebanon must ⁠be included in any ceasefire ​agreement with the US and Israel, six regional sources familiar with ⁠Iran's position said.

Stock rally fades, oil prices resume rise

Hopes of a resolution to the conflict that had boosted global stock markets the previous session faded on Thursday, with oil prices resuming their surge.

"Optimism regarding a ceasefire has ​faded," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

Meanwhile, missiles and drones kept striking targets across the Gulf.

Early Thursday, the Israeli military said it had completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure in several areas across Iran, after another wave of attacks on Wednesday.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading US forces in the Middle East, said the ⁠US had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran's ability to project power outside ⁠its borders.

Cooper said in ⁠a video briefing ‌on Wednesday that 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels had been destroyed and that its drone and missile launch rates were down by more than 90 percent. The US and Israel have damaged or destroyed two-thirds of Iran’s missile, drone and naval production facilities and shipyards, Cooper said.

The Pentagon is meanwhile planning to send thousands of airborne troops to the Gulf to give Trump more options to order a ground assault, sources have ​told Reuters, adding to two contingents of Marines already on their way. The first Marine unit, aboard a huge amphibious assault ship, could arrive around the end of the month. (Reuters)