"Protector"
(US/South Korea)
Opened March 25
Action/Thriller
Directed by Adrian Grunberg
A former soldier (Milla Jovovich) who left her violent past behind wakes up in an abandoned factory to find her daughter kidnapped.
"Project Hail Mary"
(US)
Opened March 18
Sci-Fi
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
A scientist (Ryan Gosling) wakes up alone on a spacecraft light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel.
"Method Acting"
(South Korea)
Opened March 18
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Lee Ki-hyuk
Fed up with being typecast in comedic roles, an actor (Lee Dong-hwi) takes on a period drama role that turns out to be far more difficult than he bargained for.
"Hoppers"
(US)
Opened March 4
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Daniel Chong
An animal lover (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to save a wildlife glade from demolition, only to stumble into a fully functioning animal civilization.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com