"Protector"

(US/South Korea)

Opened March 25

Action/Thriller

Directed by Adrian Grunberg

A former soldier (Milla Jovovich) who left her violent past behind wakes up in an abandoned factory to find her daughter kidnapped.

"Project Hail Mary"

(US)

Opened March 18

Sci-Fi

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

A scientist (Ryan Gosling) wakes up alone on a spacecraft light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel.

"Method Acting"

(South Korea)

Opened March 18

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Lee Ki-hyuk

Fed up with being typecast in comedic roles, an actor (Lee Dong-hwi) takes on a period drama role that turns out to be far more difficult than he bargained for.

"Hoppers"

(US)

Opened March 4

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Daniel Chong

An animal lover (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to save a wildlife glade from demolition, only to stumble into a fully functioning animal civilization.