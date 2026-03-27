Cherry blossom season meets spa reset at Signiel Busan

Signiel Busan is leaning into spring with a spa-focused stay that pairs an overnight room with extended wellness treatments. The package centers on aromatherapy, introducing products from premium brand Les Nouvels and tailored treatments designed to ease fatigue.

Guests can choose between a 70-minute aroma body session or the 120-minute “Wave” program that includes a honey-based body scrub, massage and scalp care. The experience is designed as a slow, restorative counterpoint to the busy travel season.

The package is available through Dec. 31, with rates starting from 618,544 won per night, depending on room type and selected treatment.

Tapas and skyline views shape spring nights in Pangyo

At DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant has launched a tapas promotion that favors variety over volume, tapping into the growing “small plates” dining trend.

Guests can choose three or five Spanish-style dishes, from gambas to croquettes and Manchego cheese, designed for sharing. The open-air setting, paired with sunset views, makes it an easy pick for casual dates.

An unlimited wine option — including sparkling, red and white — is available in the early evening hours from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tapas sets are priced at 34,000 won for three dishes and 53,000 won for five. The wine free-flow option costs 29,000 won per person.

Esports fans get front-row access with Seoul hotel stay

The Plaza is betting on the staying power of esports tourism with a package built around Korea’s top League of Legends matches. The offer bundles a one-night stay in a deluxe room with two tickets to the 2026 LCK regular season.

Its draw is proximity: the hotel sits within walking distance of LoL Park, while also placing guests near central Seoul attractions such as Myeong-dong and Deoksugung.

Some guests may find an extra perk — randomly selected rooms include signed Hanwha Life Esports jerseys.

The package runs alongside the LCK season schedule from April through July, with prices starting at 410,000 won.

Fire-grill dining leans into sharing at Pullman Eastpole

At Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole, the restaurant Embers reframes fine dining as a group experience. Its new sharing menu is structured for three or five people, offering a progression of seasonal dishes rather than individual plates.

The meal begins with house bread and spring greens, moving through seafood courses and pasta before landing on the centerpiece: dry-aged steak and charcoal-grilled Korean beef tenderloin.

The concept emphasizes variety and pacing, with multiple courses designed to be passed around the table.

Pricing starts at 390,000 won for three people on weekdays and rises to 700,000 won for five on weekends.

Walkerhill turns cherry blossom season into wine festival

Walkerhill’s annual spring wine fair returns with a broader scale and a new outdoor setting. Held at Forest Park, the event pairs cherry blossoms with tastings from more than 1,000 wines across 23 importers.

Unlike traditional tastings, the event leans into experience-driven drinking. Visitors can sample everything from casual daily wines to premium bottles, with live music and picnic-style seating adding to the atmosphere.

A new AI-powered recommendation tool suggests wines based on individual preferences, making the event accessible even to beginners.

The festival runs on weekends from April 11 to May 3. Ticket pricing varies by session and purchase channel.