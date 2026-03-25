Hanwha Solutions said Wednesday it has launched a new Wire & Cable Division to accelerate growth in high-value materials for power infrastructure.

The move follows a recent restructuring of its Chemical Division, with the new unit operating independently to focus on specialized products. The division will be led by Carlo Scarlata, former chief commercial officer of Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker.

Hanwha is positioning the unit to capitalize on rising global demand for high-voltage cable materials, driven by grid expansion and electrification.

At the core of the strategy is cross-linked polyethylene, or XLPE — a high-purity insulating material used in extra-high-voltage cables. XLPE improves heat resistance, durability and transmission efficiency, making it essential for long-distance power delivery.

The company has also developed next-generation XLPE for super-extra-high-voltage applications, capable of supporting transmission at up to 550 kilovolts — suitable for the highest-end 500kV cable systems.

With the global extra-high-voltage XLPE market growing at more than 7 percent annually, Hanwha — currently the world’s third-largest XLPE producer — aims to strengthen its leadership position.

“As we continue to innovate in power transmission materials, the Wire & Cable Division will play a key role in delivering next-generation solutions for global energy infrastructure,” Scarlata said.