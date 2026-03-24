Head-shaving protests have returned to South Korean politics as the local election draws near. But some question the efficacy of such protests, saying the once powerful political tool has become overexploited.

The latest politician to do so was Oh Jun-hwan, mayoral hopeful of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Shaving his head in front of the People Power Party headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday, Oh claimed the party has eliminated him from the mayoral race even though he was the frontrunner in multiple polls, and demanded fairness in the party's candidate selection process.

Oh was not the only conservative to criticise the People Power Party's candidate nominations via protest.

Former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Byong-wook shaved his head Monday after he was eliminated as a potential candidate for mayor of Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. He also called the party's selection process unfair, noting that he was recorded as a frontrunner in a poll.

Similarly, sitting North Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Young-hwan protested the party's decision to eliminate him from the local election race. Following the announcement of his elimination on March 16, Kim posted a video of himself shaving his head at a local barber shop to his Facebook Thursday.

"It is only North Chungcheong residents who can cut me off in the race. ... We still have hope," read his post.

Strategic choice for local election?

Meanwhile, incumbent Busan mayor Park Heong-joon on Monday shaved his head — for the first time in his two-decade political career — in front of the National Assembly main building. He denounced the liberal party-controlled National Assembly's move to sideline a special bill aimed at providing incentives for investments in Busan and improving its urban infrastructure.

Park claimed Busan was being discriminated against, given that similar special bills to support Gangwon Province and North Jeolla Province had gained parliamentary committee approval and were set to be tabled at the National Assembly's plenary session.

Park's move apparently followed that of Gangwon Province Gov. Kim Jin-tae, who shaved his head in February, calling for the special bill to incentivize investment in Gangwon Province. On March 17, the incumbent governor was confirmed as the People Power Party's candidate for Gangwon Province governor.

Park is one of two contenders in the party's mayoral race, along with Rep. Joo Jin-woo.

Following Park's head-shaving protest, Rep. Chun Jae-soo of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday asked the party to cooperate in passing the Busan special bill. Chun is a liberal Busan mayor hopeful.

As lawmakers and councilors butted heads over a heated political debate surrounding the launch of a megacity, some of them opted to shave their heads.

Regarding the proposed launch of the megacity in Daejeon through the administrative merger of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, Daejeon city councilor affiliated with the People Power Party Ahn Kyung-ja shaved her head to protest the liberal bloc's unilateral push for the merger of the two administrative bodies.

This followed corresponding actions from liberal politicians in favor of the megacity plan, including Democratic Party Rep. Park Beom-kye. Announcing a bid to lead a newly-merged megacity, Park shaved his head on Feb. 28. But as the merger before the June local election fell through amid the conservative party's opposition, Park dropped the bid and decided not to pursue any post in the upcoming local election.

Culture of a bygone era

Many South Koreans, under the lasting influence of a Confucian tradition, have often considered the act of shaving one's head to express unwavering commitment to a certain goal.

But experts doubted the move's ability to hold the same significance as a political message symbolizing strong determination and sacrifice. Voters, they say, no longer subscribe to the belief that their bodies should be cherished as a gift from their parents.

"In the past, head-shaving ceremonies were performed in an environment when these were perceived as a show of desperate need to make such a choice, even though it was considered a great act of disrespect to one's parents," Lee Jun-han, vice president for external affairs and professor of political science at Incheon National University, told The Korea Herald.

"The sense of determination is not being conveyed as much as they used to in the past. ... Since politicians shave heads ahead of elections and candidate selections, it can be perceived as one being far from driven by pure motivations."

"Today, it seems highly likely that voters will perceive it as a somewhat cliched and anachronistic performance," said Lee Jae-mook, professor of political science at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. "It is questionable how much genuine empathy such outdated behavior can elicit."