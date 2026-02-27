Assembly has endured over 600 hours of filibusters since May 2024, but each one ends the same way

In South Korea's National Assembly, filibusters to prolong a debate on a bill are becoming an increasingly common tactic for opposition parties to keep the ruling Democratic Party in check.

But what was supposed to be an unlimited debate mostly ends up being short-lived. The liberal parties have enough votes in the legislature to force an end to the debate after 24 hours, and move on to pass the bill that is being filibustered.

Only a handful of lawmakers attend filibuster speeches, taking turns doing so.

As these procedures become routinely cliched, filibusters appear to be losing their original impact. But the main opposition People Power Party, which has fewer than two-fifths of lawmakers in the 300-seat National Assembly, has struggled to find an alternative option to deal with its rival with a majority power.

The conservative opposition launched a series of filibusters Tuesday against judicial reforms and other legislation, only to see their filibusters voted down after the 24-hour grace period.

As of Friday, the 22nd National Assembly, which began in May 2024, will have gone through over 600 hours of filibusters.

The bill being filibustered Friday, which would allow a Supreme Court ruling to be appealed at the Constitutional Court, is the 20th bill the People Power Party has filibustered against in the current Assembly.

More filibusters are expected to follow, as the People Power Party is moving to delay the passage of all the remaining bills tabled in a plenary session on Tuesday in a show of protest against the Democratic Party's unilateral legislative push.

These filibusters are becoming a source of fatigue for the National Assembly.

Rep. Woo Won-shik, speaker of the National Assembly, said in a news conference earlier in February that the filibusters are losing their purpose of changing public opinion over a certain agenda.

"A lawmaker speaks on the podium and two lawmakers are attending the speech. Who would ever watch this?" Woo said. "Both sides are just wasting time. This is really wrong."

Woo, a five-term lawmaker, added that the recent filibusters contrasted with the historic eight-day filibuster in 2016, before the passage of the Act on Counterterrorism for the Protection of Citizens and Public Security.

Scores of lawmakers then exchanged heated debate over a clause that critics argued could leave ordinary citizens vulnerable to surveillance by the spy agency before its passage.

The ruling party at the time did not have the votes to put a halt to the filibuster.

This Assembly's frequent filibusters also raised doubts over whether the filibuster sessions must be moderated by either a speaker or a deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

While lawmakers took turns speaking on the podium, Speaker Woo and Deputy Speaker Reps. Lee Hack-young and Joo Ho-young were the only members of the National Assembly who were authorized to moderate the sessions.

But with Joo of the People Power Party refusing to moderate the sessions, citing his right to do so, Woo and Lee, both of whom are liberal lawmakers, have taken turns. From May 2024 until the end of 2025, Woo and Lee evenly shared the burden of moderating the sessions that amounted to 510 hours, according to Woo.

Following a revision to the National Assembly Act in January, Reps. Han Byung-do and Shin Jeong-hoon, both of whom are Democratic Party lawmakers, became the first to moderate filibuster sessions while not being either a speaker or a deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Moreover, Democratic Party Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk proposed a bill on Feb. 13 to toughen the requirements for launching and sustaining a filibuster. Particularly, the pending bill indicates that a filibuster could be suspended once the filibuster session lacks a quorum.