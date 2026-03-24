20-year-old wind farm faces renewed scrutiny after fire kills three maintenance workers

Following a wind turbine fire that killed three workers at a wind farm in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, the county chief is calling for the dismantling of the facility.

Yeongdeok Mayor Kim Gwang-yeol said Tuesday he will formally request the central government, including the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, to remove all remaining turbines at the complex.

“The turbines are over 20 years old, and we’ve seen repeated accidents. We believe it is time to push for dismantling,” the mayor said. “The county does not have the authority to take such action on its own, so we will seek cooperation from the central government.”

Monday’s blaze broke out at one of the turbines on the Yeongdeok wind farm at 1:11 p.m. The victims were inside the turbine conducting inspections and dismantling parts, according to the Environment Ministry. It quickly spread to nearby hills before being brought under control at around 6:15 p.m. (see related story)

The incident comes just weeks after another accident at the same site.

On Feb. 2, a wind turbine on the same wind farm, located near a public park, snapped in half and collapsed onto a road (see related story). Although no injuries were reported, debris from the spinning blades was scattered across the road. At the time, wind speeds ranged from 5 to 7 meters per second, well below the turbine’s design tolerance of 20 meters per second.

Completed in March 2005, the Yeongdeok wind farm consists of 24 turbines with a combined capacity of 39.6 megawatts. Most have now been in operation for more than 20 years.

The operator has already dismantled two turbines, excluding those involved in the recent incidents.

Following the February accident, authorities conducted a special safety inspection of 80 wind turbines nationwide through Feb. 27, focusing on units over 20 years old and those of the same model and manufacturer.

Monday’s fire occurred while workers were inspecting bending and cracks in the blades of turbine No. 19.

Civic groups called for a thorough investigation into the fire, questioning whether adequate evacuation equipment and emergency safety protocols were in place to allow workers inside to quickly escape.

Wind turbine maintenance is typically carried out by entering the cylindrical tower and using an internal lift or access system to reach the work site.

About 200 wind turbines nationwide had been in operation for more than 15 years as of 2026, according to the Korea Wind Energy Industry Association. By 2030, turbines over 20 years old are expected to make up about a quarter of the country’s total wind capacity.