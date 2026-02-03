An 80-meter wind turbine snapped in half and collapsed onto a road Monday in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province. Debris from the blades, which were spinning at the time, were scattered across the road, but no injuries were reported, local officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4:41 p.m. Monday, when the turbine, part of a wind power complex near Byeolparang Park, fell after its tower broke at the midpoint during operation.

Officials said the nearby road was only being used by a small number of vehicles at the time because the park was closed. But witnesses said a passing car avoided the falling debris by seconds.

County officials said one blade tore apart during rotation, causing the turbine to lose balance and strike the steel tower.

At the time of the accident, wind speeds ranged from 5 to 7 meters per second, well below the turbine’s design tolerance of 20 meters per second.

“After reviewing video footage with the construction company, we confirmed that a blade rotating at high speed tore off, lost balance and hit the tower,” an official said. “Given the blade’s material, it should not have torn, so we are investigating that point.”

The wind power complex, which consists of 24 turbines with a total capacity of 1,650 kilowatts, began operations in 2005. The facility was manufactured and installed by Danish firm Vestas.

The damaged turbine, Unit 21, has been in operation since May 2005. It stands 80 meters tall, with blades measuring 41 meters each. The tower is made of steel, and the blades are constructed from carbon fiber.

Wind turbine blades typically have a lifespan of about 20 years. The unit involved in the accident has been operating for 21 years and was deemed safe during its most recent safety inspection.

The relevant government ministry plans to conduct safety inspections on all turbines in the complex.

A 1.6-kilometer stretch of road near the wind power plant will remain restricted while the cause of the accident is under investigation, a Yeongdeok County official said.