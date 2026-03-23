A fire broke out at a wind turbine in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, leaving three workers dead, authorities said Monday.

The blaze began at 1:11 p.m. at a wind power facility in Changpo-ri, Yeongdeok-eup, and quickly spread to nearby hills, according to officials.

The victims — all maintenance workers — had been inside the turbine carrying out inspections and dismantling parts at that time. The workers were all found dead inside the turbine.

Officials deployed 11 helicopters, 148 personnel and 50 vehicles to put out the fire. Access to nearby roads was restricted over concerns that debris, including turbine blade fragments, could fall from the structure.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.