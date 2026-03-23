WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States and Iran had "productive" talks over a "complete" and "total" resolution of their war over the weekend, noting he ordered the postponement of threatened military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, after he had said Saturday that the US military will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the Islamic Republic does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, within 48 hours.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," he wrote in capital letters on Truth Social.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he added.

The move came amid growing concerns about the repercussions of the US-Israeli war against Iran on oil prices and inflation -- key economic issues that could affect voter sentiment ahead of the US midterm elections where control of Congress is at stake.

The US, in coordination with Israel, kicked off its military campaign, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," on Feb. 28, seeking to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and its Navy, and deny the country any ability to develop nuclear bombs.

The campaign of airstrikes killed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on its opening day. In a show of defiance, Iran picked his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to succeed his father.

In response to continued US-Israeli strikes, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and launched retaliatory strikes, including some targeting energy facilities in the Middle East, triggering a rise in oil prices. (Yonhap)