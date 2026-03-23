Youngest member takes on first solo EP “Ice Cream,” embracing growth and pressure seven years after debut

Yuna of Itzy made her solo debut Monday with her first EP "Ice Cream," becoming the second member of the group to go solo following Yeji.

The youngest member said the experience brought back memories of her debut seven years ago, describing a mix of excitement and pressure.

"It’s my first solo release in seven years, so I feel a lot of pressure, but at the same time I really want to do well," Yuna said during a press conference held in Seoul. "I saw this as an opportunity to show a more diverse range of my charms, which is why I decided to take on this challenge."

She admitted that the idea of performing alone initially felt daunting.

"When you’re in a group, five members move as one and rely on each other. This time, I felt like I had to fill all five roles on my own, which made me spend a lot more time preparing," she said. "I missed the members a lot, but I also think this was a valuable opportunity for me to grow."

Her debut EP features four tracks: the title track, "B-Boy," "Blue Maze" and "Hyper Dream."

"Ice Cream" is a bubblegum pop track characterized by its bright and catchy sound, delivering a message about enjoying the moment freely as it melts away like ice cream.

Yuna said she immediately connected with the song when she first heard it.

"As soon as I listened to it and went through the lyrics, I could clearly imagine myself performing it on stage," she said. "I knew right away this had to be the title track."

She added that the song allowed her to fully express her identity as a solo artist.

"I was drawn to ‘Ice Cream’ right away. I could picture the performance, the visuals and the overall concept all at once," she said. "I wanted to fill this song with my own color and show my unique charm."

Reflecting on the process, Yuna said preparing for a solo debut pushed her to grow both technically and emotionally.

"I realized it’s not easy to fill an entire song with your own voice," she said. "I practiced a lot and spent a lot of time thinking about how to make it more dynamic. That process helped me grow as an artist."