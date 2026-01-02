Itzy listed the datesfor its third international tour Friday via label JYP Entertainment.

As announced earlier, the group will kick off the concert trip with a three-night run in Seoul, with last day’s performance to be livestreamed.

In April, the quintet will visit fans in Australia and New Zealand, performing in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. It will then head back to Asia and go live in five cities — Tokyo, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Manila — until mid-July.

The nine-city tour is titled after its 11th EP “Tunnel Vision” which was released in November.

The title track from the AP came in first place on a television music chart show, the group's first win since the five members renewed their contracts with the label in September, well before the term was to expire.