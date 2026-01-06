Yuna of Itzy is poised to bring out her first solo album in March, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

Following the report, label JYP Entertainment acknowledged that she is preparing for a solo endeavor, but said that the release date is yet to be decided.

Yuna will be the second member of the quintet to drop a solo set, following leader Yeji. Yeji’s album “Air” came out in March last year, and the title track made “The 30 best K-pop tracks of 2025” list by UK magazine Dazed.

Itzy will host a three-date show in Seoul next month, kicking off the international tour “Tunnel Vision,” named after its 11th EP, released in November.

Separately, Yuna will appear in the drama “Undercover Miss Hong,” which starts airing later this month, and has been cast in another series, “My Favorite Employee.”