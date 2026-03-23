Paris Baguette, a Korean bakery chain operated by SPC Group, has opened a new outlet at Cambodia’s Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.

Having opened in September last year, Techo International Airport has an annual capacity of 13 million passengers and is expected to emerge as a key aviation hub for the Indochina Peninsula, amid Cambodia’s growing tourism and food and beverage sectors.

Paris Baguette has been using airport locations to enhance accessibility to global customers. It currently operates four stores at Singapore’s Changi Airport, one at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport and one at the Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The Phnom Penh outlet marks its seventh overseas airport location.

Located in the arrivals area, the store serves both airport visitors and arriving passengers. It operates as a 54-seat bakery cafe, focusing on takeaway-friendly offerings such as pastries, coffee and light meals.

As part of its localization strategy, the company is introducing menu items tailored to regional tastes while incorporating Korean flavors. Products such as the trio K-spicy sandwich, spicy bulgogi wrap and spicy kimchi pastry have received positive feedback.

“Through the Techo location, we aim to connect with both local customers and travelers from around the world,” said Hana Lee, head of Paris Baguette’s Asia, Middle East and Africa division.

Paris Baguette entered Cambodia through a master franchise agreement with local partner HSC Group in 2021 and has since opened four stores in the country. The brand now operates more than 720 overseas locations across 15 countries, including the US, Canada, France and Mongolia.