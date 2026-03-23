The automobile manufacturing company in Daejeon that was scorched by a factory fire that left 74 casualties on Friday had reportedly received a warning from fire authorities over excessive levels of sodium metal deposits in the premises, prior to the deadly accident.

SBS reported Monday that the Daedeok Fire Station had verified the violation after a tip-off last month. Officials said they confirmed the violation of the Act on the Safety Control of Hazardous Substances and issued corresponding measures.

The law states that pyrophoric materials or water-reactive substances in excess of 10 kilograms must be stored in separate authorized facilities. But the factory was storing 100 kilograms of sodium metal, which reacts violently and explosively with water, within its premises.

The fatal accident left 14 dead and 60 injured, with experts suggesting that flammable or explosive substances within the factory may have accelerated the flames.

Police and government authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday it is conducting a search and seizure against the company headquarters and its officials, in cooperation with labor authorities in the city, to check the safety manuals of the factory and verify if proper safety measures had been implemented.