Absences among transportation security workers over the weekend reached their highest since a partial government ‌shutdown began five weeks ago, US Department of Homeland Security said Sunday, while immigration enforcement agents prepared to fill in for them at some of the busiest US airports.

At airports in Houston, New York and Atlanta, more than one-third of Transportation Security Administration staff were calling in sick or otherwise absent, DHS said, as the shutdown left tens of thousands working without pay while ‌congressional Democrats and Republicans argue over the DHS budget.

To help fill the staffing gaps, hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will deploy to airports starting on Monday, government officials have said.

DHS said Sunday it would not publicly share details about the ICE deployment, in order to preserve operational security, but sources briefed on the matter said the current plan calls for deploying ICE agents to 14 locations, although that figure may change.

For now, ICE personnel ⁠will not be deployed in areas behind airport security checkpoints because they lack the specific clearance needed, the sources said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement his office has been informed that ICE agents on Monday would be sent to Hartsfield-Jackson, the busiest US airport in passenger numbers.

Federal officials indicated that the ICE deployment would support TSA in crowd control and managing security lines in domestic terminals, ⁠and is "not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities," Dickens said.

That contradicts a social media post by Trump on Saturday that ICE agents' activities would include "the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country," particularly Somalis, a group that his administration has accused, without evidence, of widespread fraud and corruption.

Democrats have held ​up funding for DHS while demanding a change in rules governing its immigration operations, which have killed US citizens and sparked public outrage.

Overall, more than 9 percent of ‌TSA employees have been absent from work over the past seven days, leading to lengthy lines for passengers trying to get to their gates, according to DHS.

"Many TSA officers cannot pay their ‌rent, buy food, or afford to put gas ‌in their cars — forcing them to call out sick from work," a DHS spokesperson said Sunday.

Hundreds of TSA agents forced to work ‌without pay have also simply resigned, according to their labor union and TSA.

Border czar Tom Homan ​said Sunday that sending out immigration agents to bolster short-staffed TSA teams will speed up airport lines, but the union for TSA workers said that does not solve what they see as the underlying problem ⁠of pay.

"When we deploy tomorrow, we'll have a well thought-out plan to execute," Homan said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

"ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!" Trump wrote in a Sunday morning social media post.

Details of how ICE agents would help with the lines were scant, although Homan told CNN a plan would be in place by the end of the day "to move those lines along." Homan and Transportation ⁠Secretary Sean Duffy, ​in separate interviews, had different ideas about how the ICE agents ⁠might be deployed.

Homan said he doubted ICE agents would operate X-ray baggage and passenger screening machines because they did not have experience. Duffy, in contrast, said ICE agents "know how to pat people down, they know how to run ​the X-ray machines."

The labor union representing TSA workers criticized Trump's decision, saying their members spend months in training learning to detect explosives and weapons.

"Our members at TSA have been showing up every day, without a paycheck, because they believe in the mission of keeping the flying public safe," Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation ⁠of Government Employees, said in a statement. "They deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have ⁠shown how dangerous they can ⁠be."

Unlike TSA employees, ‌ICE agents have continued to get paid by the government through a separate funding provision while lawmakers debate whether ICE funding should be tied to new rules and procedures.

Democrats have said new rules are needed after masked ICE agents fatally shot two US citizens in the streets of Minneapolis earlier this year. The two had come out to protest or observe Trump's unprecedented deportation surge in Minnesota.

Hakeem Jeffries, a New ​York Democrat and the minority leader in the US House of Representatives, told CNN that his caucus is open to a separate funding agreement for TSA employees while lawmakers debate measures to "get ICE under control." But there has been little movement on an actual deal so far, especially in the Senate. (Reuters)