SK On is in talks with multiple North American clients to supply more than 10 gigawatt-hours of energy storage system batteries, as it ramps up its presence in the fast-growing market.

According to industry sources Sunday, the company is negotiating supply deals with US-based data center operators and energy firms. The volume under discussion is enough to power roughly 1 million households for a day.

To support the push, SK On has recently invited potential clients to its Georgia plant for meetings and production line tours, as it steps up efforts to secure new contracts.

The move comes as ESS demand in the US surges, driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centers and a slowdown in the electric vehicle market. In response, SK On is reshaping its production mix to focus more on energy storage.

The company plans to secure around 20 gigawatt-hours of ESS-dedicated capacity by converting part of its electric vehicle battery lines in the US. It currently operates or is building three standalone and joint-venture plants in the country, with a combined capacity of about 102 gigawatt-hours.

Industry insiders say the US expansion builds on SK On’s strong performance at home. The company recently secured more than half of the volume in Korea’s second ESS bidding, winning a 284-megawatt project to supply batteries to state-run substations in South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island — outpacing rivals LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI.

SK On is also highlighting its safety and diagnostics capabilities. Its ESS batteries incorporate Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy, enabling precise analysis of internal resistance and early detection of defects and degradation.

The system allows operators to replace only affected modules rather than entire ESS containers, improving maintenance efficiency and lowering total cost of ownership.