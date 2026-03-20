Citibank Korea and Citigroup Global Markets Securities Korea won four top honors at The Asset Triple A Awards 2026, underscoring Citi’s position in sustainable finance, commercial banking and advisory work in Korea.

Citibank Korea was named best bank for sustainable finance and best commercial bank, while Citigroup Global Markets Securities Korea won best corporate and institutional adviser and best equity adviser, the companies said Thursday.

The Asset, a regional financial publication, said this year’s awards focused on institutions that helped corporate clients navigate economic uncertainty and market volatility across Asia-Pacific.

Citibank Korea was recognized for supporting Korean companies’ overseas operations with cross-border financing, risk management and treasury services, drawing on Citi’s global network. The bank also cited its structured finance capabilities, including export credit agency financing, and advisory work helping clients respond to regulatory changes such as the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Citi has expanded its Korea Desk network in major financial hubs and recently added a desk in Chicago, strengthening support for Korean companies investing in North America and diversifying supply chains.

Separately, Citigroup Global Markets Securities Korea was recognized for its work across mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt capital markets. The firm said the awards reflected its role in executing major transactions across industries and client groups in Korea.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects external validation of Citi’s financial capabilities across a broad client base,” said Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon, adding, “We believe our ability to meet increasingly complex client needs, combining Citi’s global network and financial expertise with AI-driven data analytics and risk management capabilities, was highly regarded.”

Citigroup Global Markets Securities Korea CEO Park Jang-ho noted the firm's continued efforts to lead the market through landmark transactions across a diverse range of industries and clients, contributing to the growth and globalization of Korea’s M&A and financial markets.

“This award is a testament to our proven track record and the long-standing relationships we have built with our clients,” Park said. “We remain committed to building on this momentum, further solidifying our position as a trusted advisor.”