Mercedes-Benz Korea said Thursday it has named Shirin Emeera as its new chief executive officer, while current CEO Mathias Vaitl will take on a senior global role at the German automaker.

Emeera, who will take over as the head of the Korean unit effective July 1, brings more than 20 years of experience at the German luxury carmaker and currently serves as head of Dealer Model Market Management and Global Network Development at Mercedes-Benz AG.

Before her current position, Emeera also served as CEO of Mercedes-Benz Sweden and Denmark, where she led both markets to the No. 1 position in the premium segment and positioned the brand as a leader in the transition to electric vehicles.

Her global career spans a range of senior positions, including executive vice president of product management at Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service in China and head of customer services for Brazil and the Latin America hub at Mercedes-Benz Brazil.

"I am incredibly honored to take on the leadership of Mercedes-Benz Korea, one of the most influential and trend-setting markets in the global automotive industry," said Emeera in a statement. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working closely with our Korean team and dealer partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive sustainable growth."

Vaitl, who has led the Korean unit since September 2023, has been named head of Marketing & Sales Van at Mercedes-Benz AG, based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Under his leadership, the company launched the world’s first Maybach Brand Center in Seoul and Mercedes-Benz SUV Experience Center, while also spearheading a new retail strategy, “Retail of the Future,” set to be introduced on April 13.