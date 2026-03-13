Araon, a South Korean startup specializing in vehicle emissions reduction technology, said Friday it is promoting a project in India that combines Korean environmental technology with corporate social responsibility initiatives by Korean firms operating in the country.

The project aims to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency in major Indian cities by installing Araon’s emissions-control devices on corporate and public vehicles.

The initiative is being carried out with the Indian nonprofit Bhai Jaitajee Foundation India. It will use CSR funds from Korean companies operating in India to install emission reduction devices on their logistics and sales vehicles.

If successful, the project could later expand to public vehicles in New Delhi, the company said.

At the center of the initiative is Araon’s flagship product, EcoMax Plus, an electronic emissions and particulate reduction device designed to optimize engine combustion.

The system filters electromagnetic noise generated between a vehicle’s accelerator pedal position sensor and the electronic control unit, helping optimize fuel injection timing and air intake conditions.

According to Araon, the technology has demonstrated over 60 percent reductions in exhaust emissions and more than 3 percent improvements in fuel efficiency through verification programs conducted by Korea’s Public Procurement Service.

The device has already been installed on vehicles operated by about 60 public institutions and local governments in Korea.

Araon said the technology has also been deployed in 360 public vehicles in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, including ambulances and police cars, helping improve local air quality.

The company said the India initiative represents a new form of “performance-based CSR,” where environmental technology is applied directly to corporate operations rather than relying on traditional donation-based programs.

Air pollution remains a major public health challenge in India. Studies cited by the World Health Organization show that air pollution reduces the country’s average life expectancy by about 5.3 years, with the impact reaching up to 11.9 years in Delhi.

Araon said the project could serve as a new model for environmental cooperation between Korea and India while helping Korean companies strengthen their ESG activities in overseas markets.