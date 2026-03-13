Viva Republica, operator of the fintech platform Toss, said Thursday it is moving toward a new “Money 3.0” era centered on blockchain and stablecoins, outlining its vision at the 2026 Seoul Blockchain Meetup Conference in Seoul.

Speaking at the event held at the Seoul Textile Center, Seo Chang-whoon, corporate development director at Toss, introduced the company’s future financial model under the theme “Trust as infrastructure: a digital economy driven by blockchain and stablecoins.”

The presentation marked Toss’s first public disclosure of its stablecoin strategy.

Seo said Toss aims to transform its platform into a borderless financial super app by redesigning how money works.

“In 2015, Toss lowered barriers to financial services by removing the public certification requirement for wire transfers,” Seo said. “By 2026, we aim to complete a borderless financial super app by redesigning money itself — removing boundaries across borders, products, time and entities.”

He described “Money 3.0” as having five core characteristics: universal, programmable, verifiable, composable and seamless.

According to Seo, Toss’s existing ecosystem — which includes more than 30 million users — positions the platform to rapidly adopt next-generation digital financial services once the infrastructure is fully deployed.

The company also outlined plans to expand offline payment infrastructure, targeting 500,000 payment terminals by 2026 and 700,000 by 2027 to strengthen both online and offline payment capabilities.

Toss additionally revealed a proof of concept combining its small-business credit scoring model, SohoScore, with blockchain-based smart contracts.

The system allows credit score updates, loan execution and interest rate adjustments to operate automatically within a single smart contract, potentially enabling new forms of conditional financial products.

A Toss official said the model demonstrates how programmable money — financial logic embedded directly into digital currency — could automate key financial decisions using AI.