Orion Corp. on Friday unveiled a redesigned package for its iconic snack Ojingeo Peanut to celebrate the product’s 50th anniversary, marking half a century of one of Korea’s most beloved treats.

The new design highlights the phrase “50 Years of the Original,” proudly emphasizing the snack’s heritage and long-standing popularity across generations of Korean consumers.

First introduced in 1976, Ojingeo Peanut has remained a staple snack thanks to its distinctive texture and flavor. The product is made by coating peanuts with a thin layer of batter 28 times before baking — a process that forms a unique lattice structure inside the snack, creating its signature crunch.

In the final stage of production, thin strips of squid are added, leaving delicate brown lines on the surface that contribute to the snack’s savory taste and recognizable look.