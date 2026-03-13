LS Group said Wednesday it posted record revenue and operating profit in 2025, driven by strong demand for power infrastructure during the global “electricity supercycle.”

The Korean industrial group reported consolidated revenue of 45.7 trillion won ($31.4 billion) and operating profit of 1.49 trillion won last year, marking the highest figures since its establishment in 2003. Revenue and operating profit rose 9.1 percent and 23.1 percent year-on-year, respectively.

LS attributed the strong performance mainly to robust global demand for its power infrastructure businesses, led by key affiliates LS Cable & System, LS Electric and LS MnM.

LS Cable & System and LS Electric expanded orders for high-value products such as ultrahigh-voltage and subsea cables, transformers, switchgear and bus ducts, benefiting from growing investment in global power grids and artificial intelligence data centers.

The two companies secured order backlogs exceeding 12 trillion won in major overseas markets, including the United States and Europe, providing long-term growth momentum.

Meanwhile, LS MnM saw profits increase significantly as higher copper prices boosted revenue and profitability from byproducts such as sulfuric acid and precious metals.

Other affiliates also contributed to the group’s earnings growth. LS Mtron strengthened its position in the North American injection molding machine market, while E1 improved trading performance in the liquefied petroleum gas business. Investment firm Inveni also reported higher returns from expanded investment activities.

To sustain growth, LS said it would continue investing in new businesses alongside its core power infrastructure operations, including battery materials such as precursors and nickel sulfate, as well as critical minerals like rare-earth permanent magnets.