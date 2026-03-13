BTS is expected to conduct rehearsals at a separate location ahead of their upcoming comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square, according to local media reports Friday.

The rehearsal will be held off-site in consideration of safety and security ahead of the group’s highly anticipated concert scheduled for March 21, at 8 p.m.

As rehearsals are typically held at the performance venue, some fans had hoped to catch a glimpse of the group before the show. While rehearsals. The decision to rehearse elsewhere appears to reflect concerns that details of the show — including the set list featuring new songs — could be exposed if preparations take place at an open-space venue.

The move is also believed to take into account potential safety issues linked to large crowds, as well as noise concerns in the surrounding area. The rehearsal site is expected to be set up to closely replicate the actual concert environment to ensure production quality.

BTS’ comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square will mark the group’s first full-group performance in more than three years since the seven bandmates began their military enlistments. Expected to last for an hour, BTS is the first K-pop group to host an exclusive live performance at the historic landmark.

The scale of the event is expected to be substantial, as a crowd stretching roughly one kilometer will be set up from the Gwanghwamun intersection to areas near City Hall Station.

The venue will accommodate around 22,000 fans divided into three sections: Area A for standing, Area B for reserved seating and Area C for additional seating.

Authorities expect as many as 260,000 people to gather in the area for the concert. Big Hit Music said it plans to prioritize safety measures for the event. Police said around 4,800 personnel — including mobile police units and local officers — will be deployed on the day of the event. Special police forces will also be stationed nearby to respond to potential threats such as knife attacks, vehicle incidents or terrorism. A total of 56 police personnel will be on the lookout for ticket scalping on site.

During a meeting with aides on Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung also instructed officials to thoroughly prepare crowd-control measures, given the large turnout expected.

Ahead of the performance, BTS will release its fifth LP, “Arirang,” on March 20.