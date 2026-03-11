More seats will be added to the much-anticipated live show signaling BTS’ return, according to Big Hit Music.

The group is set to go live in central Seoul on March 21 under the title “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang,” a day after the rollout of its fifth studio album “Arirang.”

All 15,000 tickets sold out upon release — with a waitlist of over 100,000 people — and the label decided to expand the outdoor venue for safety reasons and allow 7,000 more fans to enter.

Seoul has gone on full alert to accommodate up to 260,000 fans, shutting down multiple landmarks, including City Hall and Gyeongbokgung. The latter is one of the historic locations where the group is scheduled to go live.