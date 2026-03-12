Line Plus, the Korean subsidiary of Line Corporation, on Thursday unveiled ActEngine AI, an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate customer support and sales operations, marking its push into the fast-growing enterprise AI market across Asia.

Unlike conventional query-based chatbots, ActEngine AI uses execution-based AI agents capable of performing tasks such as customer service, complaint handling and sales proposals. The platform allows companies to manage and deploy AI agents through a unified interface to streamline customer engagement and marketing operations.

A customer service-focused agent launched in Thailand earlier this year has already been adopted by Line Man Wongnai, the country’s largest food delivery and mobility platform. The system now handles around 360,000 customer inquiries annually, cutting response times by 60 percent and improving accuracy by 16 percent compared with human agents.

Line Plus also introduced a sales-focused AI agent that analyzes customer behavior — including order history, visit frequency and price sensitivity — to generate personalized promotions. The company said the tool can provide small businesses with round-the-clock sales support that traditional sales teams often struggle to deliver.

ActEngine AI also helps companies organize customer service and sales data into formats optimized for AI training and performance.

Line Plus plans to expand the platform into industries such as finance and retail, aiming to develop it into a global business-to-business AI solution. The company is also developing voice-based AI agents to extend the system beyond text interactions and further automate customer support and sales functions.