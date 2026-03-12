South Korea’s decision to make school bullying records a mandatory factor in college admissions starting in 2026 is fueling a new shadow market of consultants promising to erase or neutralize disciplinary records.

As fears grow among parents and students facing potential penalties, so-called “school bullying brokers” are charging hefty fees to delay or weaken cases before admissions decisions are made.

According to data from the Education Ministry and the admissions industry, schools handled 7,446 school bullying deliberation cases nationwide in 2024, a 27.6 percent increase from the previous year and the highest on record.

Administrative lawsuits challenging school bullying decisions have also surged, jumping from 255 cases in 2021 to 628 cases in 2023, a 146 percent rise.

Against this backdrop, private consultants have begun aggressively targeting anxious parents on social media and anonymous chat rooms. These brokers market themselves as experts capable of ensuring “clean records” before college applications are due.

Their fees range widely, from around 1 million won ($677) for simple document coaching to more than 10 million won for comprehensive services that allegedly guarantee the erasure of disciplinary records.

Many of these services center on delaying the finalization of disciplinary measures until after college admissions deadlines. Brokers highlight the relatively high rates of injunction approvals, such as 50 percent in administrative appeals and 45.7 percent in administrative lawsuits.

They also advise tactics such as cross-filing complaints or obtaining questionable medical documents, including fabricated medical diagnoses such as depression, to weaken the case against the student.

Confusion has deepened as legal experts and the Education Ministry offer differing interpretations on whether an approved injunction halts the impact of a bullying record on college admissions.

Under a 2023 Supreme Court ruling, if an injunction is granted against a school bullying measure, schools must delete the disciplinary record while the main lawsuit is pending, and they cannot leave a note stating that the record is under suspension.

The Education Ministry, however, maintains that once a disciplinary measure is finalized at school and recorded in a student’s file, it should be used as the basis for college admissions regardless of ongoing lawsuits.

Local education offices say they currently have no manual for handling students whose appeal processes overlap with the college application period. Even if the disciplinary ruling later changes, officials say there is no guidance on whether or how universities should be notified.

Experts say the policy gap is fueling more disputes, more legal appeals and more demand for brokers.

Legal professionals emphasize that injunctions are often the only practical protection for students during the admissions process.

“Even if a student ultimately wins in court, the college admissions process cannot be reversed,” said attorney Cho Ki-hyun. “An injunction is essential to prevent the record from affecting admissions during the lawsuit.”

Attorney Lee Tae-ho added that early missteps can result in disproportionately harsh penalties.

“School bullying cases directly impact a student’s future,” he said. “From the first consultation, students need legal guidance grounded in the latest statutes and precedents to maintain a consistent and defensible narrative throughout hearings and litigation.”

Admissions experts say the government must restore confidence in the system by either upholding the principle of reflecting the initial disciplinary ruling in admissions or establishing a clear manual for cases in which rulings later change.