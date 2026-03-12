W142.5b battery storage project in Queensland to support grid stability

Hyosung Heavy Industries said Thursday it has signed a 142.5 billion won ($96.3 million) contract in Australia to build energy storage system infrastructure, marking the company’s first ESS supply project in the country.

The Korean power equipment manufacturer signed the agreement with Tangkam BESS, an Australian project company, to construct a 100-megawatt, 200-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system in Tangkam, Queensland, near Brisbane on Australia's eastern coast.

The system will be capable of delivering up to 100 megawatts of peak power and storing enough electricity to operate at full capacity for about two hours.

Hyosung will supply an integrated solution designed to improve grid reliability and stability, using its advanced battery management system software. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

The project comes as Australia expands energy storage capacity to stabilize its power grid, while accelerating the shift toward renewable energy. The government is investing about 20 billion Australian dollars ($28 billion) under its Rewiring the Nation program to upgrade transmission infrastructure and raise the share of renewable electricity to 82 percent by 2030.

Industry observers said Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon’s direct engagement with global partners helped pave the way for the agreement.

Cho has held meetings with major utility executives and government officials to explore cooperation in energy infrastructure. During a visit to Washington, he also met with Australian political and business leaders, including former Prime Minister and current Ambassador Kevin Rudd, to discuss energy policy and infrastructure development.

The Australian ESS project follows a series of overseas deals secured by Hyosung this year.

In the United States, the company recently signed its largest-ever power equipment supply contract worth 787 billion won, while in Finland it secured a 29 billion won long-term agreement to supply ultrahigh-voltage transformers.

Cho said the future competitiveness of the power industry will increasingly depend on integrated solutions capable of managing entire power systems.

“By combining our expertise in ultrahigh-voltage transformers and circuit breakers with advanced technologies such as ESS, Statcom and HVDC, Hyosung Heavy Industries will strengthen the global presence of Korean power equipment as a total solution provider,” he said. Statcom is a device for voltage regulation, while High Voltage Direct Current concerns power transmission.

Hyosung has built a strong presence in Australia’s power equipment and maintenance market over the past decade. The company currently holds the largest market share in ultrahigh-voltage transformers in the country’s transmission sector.

In 2023, Hyosung signed a long-term agreement to supply ultrahigh-voltage transformers for the EnergyConnect transmission project linking South Australia and New South Wales. In 2024 and 2025, it also secured additional contracts with a Queensland state-owned utility and a major energy company for ultrahigh-voltage power equipment.