The Korea Medical Institute said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Guardant Health to collaborate on liquid biopsy-based precision cancer screening.

The agreement was signed March 5 at the KMI Foundation headquarters in Seoul, with KMI Chairman Lee Kwang-bae, KMI Strategic Planning Office Head Lee Kwang-yup, Guardant Health AMEA Vice President Divya Mehta, and Guardant Health Korea Country Manager Michael Jung in attendance.

Under the partnership, the two organizations will work together on precision oncology services, including liquid biopsy-based early cancer screening tests and genomic mutation analysis. They also plan to develop an integrated cancer management system that combines screening services with consultations from specialized medical professionals and referrals to university hospitals for diagnosis and treatment.

The collaboration will gradually expand to strengthen both organizations’ capabilities in precision genomic analysis.

“Liquid biopsy-based precision diagnostics represent a major medical innovation that opens the door to earlier cancer detection and more personalized treatment,” Lee said.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver more accurate cancer screening services and contribute to the advancement of precision medicine in Korea.”

Founded in 1985, KMI operates eight health screening centers nationwide, including three in Seoul — Gwanghwamun, Yeouido and Gangnam — and others in Suwon, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju and on Jeju Island.