Two men fired multiple shots at the US consulate in Toronto early Tuesday in what police described as a "national security incident," prompting beefed-up protection for US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in the Canadian city.

The individuals approached the consulate in downtown Toronto at around 4:30 a.m., exited a white SUV and fired several rounds from a handgun at the consulate, Toronto police deputy chief Frank Barredo told reporters.

There were people inside at the time, but "this building is highly secure, highly fortified, and there were no injuries," Barredo said.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather from Canada's federal police said the shooting was "definitely a national security incident because we had the US consulate ... struck by gunfire."

"Whether it's a terrorist (event), that will be subject to the investigation," said Leather, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Leather also told reporters that security protocols are being enhanced at US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in Toronto and in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

"I think it's fairly obvious based on the incidents in Toronto and elsewhere that these consulates deserve a heightened amount of vigilance and security at this time," Leather said.

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra called the shooting "deeply troubling" and said he has "full confidence" in the Canadian police probe.

"Our work continues, we will not be intimidated," he said on X.

There were protests outside the consulate last weekend to denounce the Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Three Toronto-area synagogues have also been hit by gunfire in recent days, but no injuries have been reported.

Asked about a possible connection between the synagogue shootings and gunfire at the US consulate, Barredo said it was "too early" to establish a link.

But, he added, "we do not look at (the incidents) in isolation. We look at them collectively." Leather said the RCMP was working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation on the consulate shooting, as well as Canada's foreign intelligence agency, CSIS.

The consulate is located on Toronto's University Avenue, a major north-south road that includes several hospitals and leads toward the provincial legislature. (AFP)