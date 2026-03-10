Casts say black comedy offers reality check on building-owner dream

Ha Jung-woo, known for hits such as “Along with the Gods” and “1987,” returns to television for the first time in 19 years with “Mad Concrete Dreams,” a satire that taps into one of modern South Korea’s most enduring aspirations: property ownership.

“(Shooting this series), I came to think that becoming part of the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) shouldn’t be something that comes easily,” Ha said during a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

“It’s great if you manage to buy real estate, but what really matters is whether you can actually handle it. The drama suggests that if you pursue something with vague hope, even if you achieve it, you’ll eventually have to pay the price.”

"Mad Concrete Dreams" centers on Soo-jong (Ha), a building owner who finds himself in over his head after purchasing a debt-ridden property and doing everything possible to hold on to it.

The premise arrives at a time when real estate ambitions remain particularly intense in South Korea. Through the protagonist’s increasingly desperate struggle,

For Ha, the role also struck a personal chord, prompting reflection on his own experiences with property ownership. Ha drew considerable attention in the real estate market after selling a building in Hwagok-dong, Gangseo-gu in 2021, reportedly making a capital gain of 4.57 billion won ($3 million).

“I realized early on that being a landlord doesn’t automatically mean a comfortable life or financial stability. I’ve made mistakes myself when I lacked knowledge about real estate. That’s why Soo-jong’s story felt especially relatable," he said.

While Ha’s character embodies the desperate side of property ambition, another key figure in the story approaches the situation from the world of finance.

Shim Eun-kyung appears as Yo-na, a member at the global investment firm Real Capital, marking a shift toward a darker, more villainous role. Shim — who has found success in both Japan and Korea with award-winning performance in "Two Seasons, Two Strangers" — makes her return to Korean television after six years.

“As each character’s underlying desires come to the surface, the irony that emerges creates situations that are both funny and sad,” she said. “I hope viewers will reflect on what kind of mindset is truly wise to live with.”

The two, both film stars, are joined by veteran actress Lim Soo-jung, known for tentpole projects including "Low Life," who is back on TV for the first time in five years.

The film-heavy lineup has raised questions about how the production managed to assemble so many actors better known for their big-screen work. According to director Lim Pil-sung, the answer lies in the script.

“I felt like I had received a script that comes along only once every 10 years,” Lim said during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. “That’s the only way I can explain casting like this.”

For director Lim, however, the intention was less about delivering a heavy-handed message and more about letting the story’s absurdity speak for itself.

“Rather than pursuing some grand message, I simply wanted to make something entertaining,” he said. “I tried to keep the direction unobtrusive so the actors and story could flow naturally. There’s also a strong element of black comedy. The chaos that unfolds when people driven by desire collide with one another should bring energy to the series.”

Returning to the drama’s central warning about unchecked ambition, Ha offered a reflection on the risks of property speculation.

“You’ll see firsthand how disastrous things can become when someone quits a stable job and puts a 2 billion won down payment on a 20 billion won small building,” he said. “Buying a building isn’t some thrilling milestone that completes your life. If you’re dreaming about it, this drama might serve as a useful reference.”

"Mad Concrete Dreams" premieres Saturday on tvN.