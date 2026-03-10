Next-generation mobile DRAM targets on-device AI with faster speeds, 20% lower power use

SK hynix said Tuesday it has developed a next-generation 16-gigabit LPDDR6 DRAM built on its 10-nanometer-class sixth-generation 1c process, designed to support on-device artificial intelligence in mobile devices.

LPDDR, or low-power double data rate memory, is widely used in smartphones and tablets because it operates at a lower voltage to reduce power consumption.

The company recently completed what it said was the world’s first certification for a 1c-based LPDDR6 product after unveiling the chip at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January.

“We will complete preparations for mass production in the first half of the year and begin supplying the product in the second half,” an SK hynix official said. “This will help build a general-purpose memory lineup optimized for AI implementation.”

The chip is expected to be used primarily in smartphones and tablets equipped with on-device AI, which processes AI functions directly on the device instead of relying on external servers.

On-device AI enables faster responses and more personalized services as devices process data locally.

According to SK hynix, the new chip improves both processing speed and power efficiency compared with its LPDDR5X predecessor.

The LPDDR6 increases data throughput by expanding memory bandwidth, delivering about 33 percent higher data processing performance than the previous generation. Its operating speed reaches at least 10.7 gigabits per second, exceeding the maximum performance of LPDDR5X.

The chip also adopts a sub-channel architecture and dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS) to optimize performance and energy efficiency.

The sub-channel design activates only the data paths needed for specific tasks, while DVFS automatically adjusts voltage and frequency depending on operating conditions.

Together, these technologies reduce power consumption by more than 20 percent compared with the previous generation.

In high-performance situations such as gaming, DVFS raises operating levels to maximize bandwidth. During normal use, the system lowers frequency and voltage to conserve power.

“Consumers are expected to experience not only longer battery life but also smoother multitasking,” the official said.

The development comes as SK Group strengthens its artificial intelligence semiconductor strategy.

At the Trans-Pacific Dialogue 2026 in February, Chey Tae-won stressed the importance of memory innovation as AI demand accelerates.

“AI is basically gobbling up electricity,” he said, referring to the rising energy demand driven by expanding AI infrastructure.

Industry observers say power-efficient memory will become increasingly critical as AI workloads spread across mobile and edge devices.