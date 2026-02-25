SK hynix announced on Wednesday an additional investment of 21.6 trillion won ($15.1 billion) to build its first semiconductor fabrication plant at the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, which will serve as a key hub for AI semiconductor production.

This new investment will cover the construction of Phases 2 through 6 of the cleanroom and help complete the first fab, with work scheduled from March 1 to December 31, 2030.

In July 2024, the company had committed 9.4 trillion won for the initial phase, which includes the first fab and related facilities. With this additional funding, the total investment in the first fab will rise to around 31 trillion won.

The Yongin cluster, covering a vast 4.16 million square meters, will house four advanced fabs, with 1.97 million square meters dedicated to semiconductor manufacturing. SK hynix also plans to establish a collaboration zone with over 50 suppliers from both domestic and international markets, with total investments eventually reaching up to 600 trillion won.

Construction of the first fab began in February 2022, and the company is pushing to complete it ahead of schedule by mid-2027. Once the first fab is up and running, the remaining three fabs will be developed in phases, establishing the Yongin cluster as a global hub for AI semiconductor production.

The company plans to manufacture next-generation DRAM, including high-bandwidth memory, at the first fab, and will adjust its focus to other products as market demands evolve.

To meet the growing demand for AI memory, SK hynix has expanded the factory's size by 1.5 times and will introduce cutting-edge equipment, such as extreme ultraviolet lithography machines.