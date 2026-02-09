Yongin City published an online "semiconductor map" Monday to help residents and investors get a clearer picture of the world's largest semiconductor cluster being developed in the city.

The map comes after Mayor Lee Sang-il said during a New Year's meeting last month that residents should be able to intuitively grasp how the semiconductor projects in Yongin are systematically connected and why they are important at the national level.

The map is designed as an index-style thematic guide, highlighting major semiconductor hubs including the Yongin Advanced System Semiconductor Cluster national industrial complex, the Yongin Semiconductor general industrial complex and Samsung Electronics' Giheung Future Research Complex.

"The map contains a wide range of information to help residents better understand the semiconductor ecosystem under construction in Yongin," a city official said. "It could also serve as a practical guide for domestic and foreign firms considering investment in the city."

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are expected to invest a combined 1,000 trillion won ($750 billion) in the projects.

SK hynix is building the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster general industrial complex with a planned investment of 600 trillion won, while Samsung Electronics is pushing ahead with a 360 trillion won advanced system semiconductor national industrial complex.

As materials, parts and equipment suppliers and fabless companies continue to move in, the local chip ecosystem is expanding rapidly. About 90 semiconductor materials and equipment firms have already moved in or confirmed plans to do so, and since 2023, some 700 small and startup companies have set up operations in Yongin, according to Lee.

In the short term, the projects are expected to boost construction and service sector employment. Over the medium to long term, the city’s job structure is projected to shift toward high-value positions centered on manufacturing and advanced services.

Through the index, users can view the geographic distribution of companies and check additional details by zone, including facility images, addresses and main production items.

In local media interviews, the mayor underscored that the city is well prepared to accommodate the massive chip cluster, with support for new highway construction and phased supply plans for water and power already in place.

Water supply will be rolled out in stages, with key targets set for 2031 and 2035. Power supply has been incorporated into the national electricity plan, with power plant construction and transmission infrastructure to be built in parallel.