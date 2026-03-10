Boy group Kickflip unveiled the timetable for the release of its fourth EP, “My First Kick,” through its label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

Following teaser content, the six-member act will drop the mini album and host a comeback showcase on April 6.

On Monday, the prerelease “Twenty” came out, and the bandmates celebrated with a fan event where they watched the single's music video and chatted. Donghyun, the youngest member, participated in writing the melody for the rock-based tune.

The group broke the news of its new album in January at the last show of its first fan concert tour, which featured 12 shows across five cities in Korea.