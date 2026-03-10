Kino of Pentagon announced he is releasing third solo EP under the title “Lost and Found” on April 1, via his agency Naked on Monday.

He will sing of freedom and love in the upcoming set, having found himself after revealing the inner struggles and anxiety in the previous album, second EP “Everybody’s Guilty, But No One’s to Blame,” dropped last year.

He is currently in the middle of his solo tour “Free Kino,” which began in Seoul in January. The European leg of the 14-city tour came to an end in Warsaw, Poland last month. The Asian leg will begin in Singapore on March 26.

Last month, Kino reunited with his bandmates at an annual music award ceremony to perform together for the first time in three years, marking 10 years since Pentagon's debut.