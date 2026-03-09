Cho touts 'diligent participation' in education program through blog post

A blog linked to Cho Ju-bin, the imprisoned mastermind behind a notorious online sex blackmail ring, is stirring controversy after a post revealed he received an award while incarcerated, according to online communities Monday.

The post titled "Award acceptance speech," uploaded late last month on the blog he has operated through a legal representative since January 2024, reads: "I received an award. It was given in recognition of my diligent participation in education programs over the past three weeks. Not every inmate receives such a commendation, and since it even comes with a prize — a box of cup noodles — I think it's a proper award worth bragging about."

Cho is currently serving his sentence at Gyeongbuk Northern Correctional Institution No. 1 in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The post was based on a letter Cho wrote in prison and was later transcribed and posted by proxy.

"Receiving an award is a pleasant experience. It means one's efforts have been recognized. It is like a treasure map — and a treasure itself — reminding me that I, too, can do it and encouraging me to take firmer control of my life," Cho wrote in the letter.

He stressed that the award was particularly meaningful as he had never received an award during his school years.

The post also included a photo of a certificate issued in the name of the prison warden, which states that Cho had successfully completed the first round of the 2026 Intensive Character Education Program.

The 35-year-old digital sex offender was sentenced in October 2021 to 42 years and four months in prison for producing and distributing child sexual exploitation materials through the Telegram chatroom known as the "Baksa Room."

He was later additionally indicted for raping a victim who was a minor at the time and creating sexually exploitative content. In December last year, he was sentenced to an additional five years in prison, bringing his total prison term to 47 years and four months.

The controversial post also shared a colored piece of a paper containing messages from his fellow inmates.

The messages included words of encouragement for Cho, such as, "You always seemed to live with a positive mindset," "It may be difficult, but you will learn a lot from this experience," and "I hope the rest of your time here passes without trouble."

Online users condemned Cho's apparent lack of remorse toward the victims.

"Victims will live with the pain for the rest of their lives, yet he creates a blog to make his presence known. I cannot understand that attitude. He shows no sign of remorse," one user wrote on Threads.

"Authorities should block a criminal's blog. It goes against the public interest," another user commented.