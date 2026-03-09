Families accuse authorities of rushing crash cleanup, call for renewed probe a year later

The South Korean government faces renewed criticism from families of victims of the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people on Dec. 29, 2024, after human bone fragments and eight other suspected remains were discovered in rubble removed from the crash site in recent weeks.

The accident occurred at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, when a Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway during an emergency landing following a reported bird strike, struck a concrete structure near the runway’s end and caught fire.

The disaster has raised questions about the aircraft, airport bird control measures and the placement of the unusually heavy structure near the runway, involving the airline, the aircraft manufacturer and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which oversees airport management and construction.

Families of the victims have long questioned the independence of the government’s accident investigation body, citing its institutional ties to relevant government agencies. They now say the newly discovered remains suggest authorities rushed the cleanup process after the crash, and are calling for a review of the recovery operation and accountability for those responsible for the initial inspection.

On Monday, bereaved families held a press conference outside Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul, joined by religious and civic groups.

“We have repeatedly called for a thorough inspection of the rubble remaining at the airport, but Jeju Air, the land ministry, Korea Airports Corp. and the police have continued to shift responsibility to one another,” said Kim Yu-jin, who lost her parents and younger brother in the crash.

Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board on Feb. 12 began reexamining rubble transferred from the airport to another site. Kim said forensic analysis showed that a bone fragment discovered during the reinspection belonged to one of her family members.

She said authorities had earlier told the families no additional remains were likely to be found because the aircraft had been completely burned, and she had even expressed gratitude to police investigators at the time, breaking into tears during Monday’s press conference.

According to the bereaved families, a 25-centimeter fragment discovered Feb. 26 was confirmed to belong to one of Kim’s relatives, and eight additional materials suspected to be human bone had been identified as of Friday.

Personal belongings were also discovered in the rubble, including four mobile phones and 648 bundles of other items. More may be found as inspections continue, the families said.

The discovery came about 14 months after the land ministry announced on Jan. 15, 2025, that recovery of remains at the crash site was 99 percent complete. The ministry oversaw the accident response as well as ARAIB, which has led the investigation and follow-up measures since the crash.

Before the press conference began at 11 a.m. Monday, Land Minister Kim Yun-duk issued an apology over the discovery of additional remains and belongings.

The bereaved families, however, dismissed the apology, noting it came shortly before the press conference they had announced the previous week. They demanded the minister clarify who planned and directed what they described as a rushed post-accident cleanup, and hold those responsible accountable, including former Land Minister Park Sang-woo.

“The items now being separated and collected are precious traces of the victims and critical evidence that may help uncover the truth that has long remained hidden,” the families said in a joint statement.

“We urge the government to explain why these remains and belongings were not discovered earlier and whether this was due to deliberate negligence or incompetence.”

The families also renewed calls for a fresh investigation, after the accident investigation board was moved under the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Feb. 28, a step taken following repeated demands for greater independence from the land ministry.

“We call for the investigation to restart from the beginning in light of the newly discovered evidence,” the families said.

They also urged authorities to disclose all procedures and findings to victims’ families, including whether any passengers could have survived longer and whether aircraft defects played a role.

“After collecting the final remaining traces of the victims, a new disaster response manual should be established that places the dignity of victims and human rights at the center of recovery operations,” they added.