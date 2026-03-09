SPC Samlip said Monday it has appointed Sangmidang Holdings CEO Do Se-ho and Kellanova’s Korea chief Jeong In-ho as co-chief executive officers.

The appointments were approved at a board meeting held earlier in the day and will be finalized at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 26.

The move is part of SPC Samlip’s broader effort to reform management, strengthen workplace safety and accelerate overseas expansion.

Do is known for his experience in safety management and labor relations. The company said his leadership will help strengthen its workplace safety culture and reinforce production management systems.

Jeong currently serves as CEO of Kellanova Korea and also oversees the company’s Hong Kong and Taiwan operations. SPC Samlip said his experience in global strategy and sales will support its push to expand overseas business and build management systems aligned with global standards.

“This leadership transition reflects the need to respond to recent changes in the business environment and drive innovation across production and management,” an SPC Samlip official said.

“With safety and global expansion as our two key priorities, we will strengthen our competitiveness and build a stronger foundation for future growth.”