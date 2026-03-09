Celltrion said Monday it continues to see solid prescription growth across Asian markets, with several of its key biosimilar products capturing leading market shares.

Its flagship autoimmune disease treatment Remsima has established a dominant presence in multiple markets. According to clinical research provider IQVIA, as of the third quarter of 2025 Remsima held market shares of 93 percent in Singapore, 77 percent in Hong Kong, 73 percent in Thailand and 65 percent in Malaysia.

Another autoimmune therapy, Yuflyma, is also gaining traction in the region, in line with Remsima’s success. In Singapore, Yuflyma ranks among the top two products by market share and is outperforming the original reference drug in prescription volume.

The company is also expanding its presence in oncology treatments. Herzuma, used to treat breast and gastric cancers, recorded market shares of 87 percent in Thailand, 57 percent in Hong Kong and 51 percent in Malaysia as of the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Truxima, used to treat hematologic cancers, continues to lead the market with shares of 90 percent in Singapore and 79 percent in Thailand.

Celltrion has seen particularly strong performance in Thailand, where cooperation with local university hospitals has helped expand its presence. The company has maintained its market position despite intensifying competition following Thailand’s simplified drug approval system introduced in 2023.

The company is also seeking to broaden its product lineup in the region. In Singapore, Celltrion plans to secure approval for Stovoclo-Osenveld within the year. In Thailand, it aims to launch three new products: Stekima, Vegzelma and Omriclor.

“We are continuing to improve prescription success rates in Asia’s tender-driven markets by leveraging our competitive pricing and stable supply,” a Celltrion official said. “We plan to launch new products as scheduled and expand our presence in the region.”